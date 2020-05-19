Flash moves from the Assad regime! They confiscated their property!

In Syria, Bashar Assad administration seized Assad’s cousin Rami Mahluf’s assets.

According to Reuters, goods belonging to his wife and children were seized, as well as Mahluf. According to the document signed by the Minister of Finance, seized by Reuters, such a precaution was taken to guarantee Mahluf’s payment of his debts to the Damascus administration.

Mahluf, who has been considered the most important businessman of the Assad regime for many years, is estimated to control 60 percent of the Syrian economy.

Mahluf recently criticized the videos he shared on his social media platform Youtube, arguing that financial audits against Syrian two GSM companies Syriatel and MTN were unfair.

Mahluf, “The state (collection) gave the order. We will do without objection. Of course, if there is such a receivable. (From me) Different numbers are asked from those mentioned in the contracts. Can we sue? We can definitely do it.” he spoke.

WHO IS RAMI MAHLUF?

Rami Mahluf started to get stronger with the privileges provided by the Hafiz Assad regime since the 1990s and became the richest businessman in the 2000s that controlled more than half of the country’s economy.

Considered as a symbol of enrichment, corruption and economic injustice by illegal means, Mahluf was the target of protesters in the popular movements of the country, which began in 2011 with the demand for the reform of the administration.

Due to the deterioration of the economy and the decline of state revenues in the civil war, the regime’s demand for taxes and tributes from businessmen, especially Mahluf, increased.

When the regime failed to meet its expectations from businessmen, it launched an investigation against money laundering and terrorist financing against the country’s 29 richest businessmen in August 2019.

In this process, the goods of Mahluf and some other oligarchs were partially seized.