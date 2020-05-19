Immissions in role, Azzolina signs decree for the hiring of more than 4 thousand precarious teachers

The Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina today signed the ministerial decree that gives the final go-ahead to the hiring of 4,500 precarious teachers on the posts that were vacated last year following the retirements of the so-called ‘Quota 100’.

“A path that began in the fall during the approval of the school decree in Parliament is finally closed – comments the Minister Lucia Azzolina -. A battle that I personally led to do justice to all those teachers who were entitled to obtain those places, but they did not have them because they were not made available for hiring in 2019 “.

“It’s good news for school – underlines the Minister – and for so many precarious teachers who are now finally stabilized. We had 6,500 places available, we could only assign 4,500 of them because there were not enough profiles to take on from the valid rankings. This shows that we need to make new competitions to have new rankings to draw from, especially in secondary school “.

DECREE