Turkish Airlines’ historical flight – breaking news

In a written statement from the Turkish Airlines Press Consultancy, Turkish Airlines made a special historical flight for the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

This historical flight, which took place 101 years after Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started the National Struggle from Samsun on 19 May 2020 to Samsun, the city where the National Struggle started, took place with the number of TK1919 flights.

The captain pilot of the historical flight TK-1919 from Istanbul to Samsun was Selin Şirin, and the second pilot was Doğukan Demir.