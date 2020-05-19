Businessmen coming to Turkey with their private jets stay in KYK dormitory

Every Turkish citizen coming from abroad or those who have a residence permit or residence permit are quarantined for 14 days, regardless of where and how they came from.

This rule does not distinguish between rich and poor like tpk Covid-19 virs. Business people, star athletes and nl people who come to Turkey with millions of dollar jets are also subject to this rule.

“This is Turkey, these are very good guys, they must always be privileged,” and everyone thinks. But not with the representatives of the general aviation industry. The rule is strictly enforced.

KARANTNA TRAVEL STOPPED

While dozens of jet jets in and out of Istanbul every day, this traffic has decreased to several in the last two months, even some days have stopped completely. The most important reason for this is the obligation to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Realizing that they have to bring this time in the state dormitory, private jet passes off almost all their passengers.

Those who will come from abroad with a private jet must obtain permission from the Turkish authorities after the country they came for this trip.

After this difficult period is over, they are not allowed to go home directly even if they get special permission. As soon as it lands in Turkey, it is covered by the teams. Directly placed in dormitories determined by the state. There is no dormitory choice here. 14 days are growing in these dormitories. Requests to stay in a hotel or other place are strictly rejected.

“YOU WON’T GET THE UAI”

General aviation industry representatives show that the holdings are kept tight: “We have signed a document to report the passengers coming from abroad for the period of the pandemic during the normal procedure. Quarantine is applied without exception in 14 days of dormitory. It was said, “Let’s say, stay in a dormitory.” We said, “It is not possible if you buy it.” They gave up coming to Turkey. ”

Besides, there were those who said, ‘I will try Turkey no matter what’. They took to stay in the state dormitory for 14 days and were entitled to go home at the end of the year.

STAR FOOTBALL PLAYERS

Foreign stars, who played in the Sper League teams and went to the country with the permission of the team in the period when the postponements were postponed, also stay in their 14-day dormitories. Finally, Beiktal footballers Boateng, Lens, Ljajic, Ruiz and N’Koudou left 14 days abroad from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Student Dormitory in Gngren.

BYKELNN GIRL STAYED IN BOLU

The rule also applies to families of diplomats who strike in Turkey. The daughter of one bykel was also arranged for 14 days in a state dormitory in Bolu.

ZEL JETLE DORMITORY IN RESTRICTED

In domestic travels with jets, there are restrictions as on tpk highway. Cities with travel laws can only be reached with special permits.