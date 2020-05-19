Today: A rare flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

During the Corona, we saw quite a few surprises that we would not have imagined would happen during the normal days. Larger airlines have mainly operated cargo flights, El Al broke record and flew to Australia and Peru, Israir has flown in low-cost aircraft to China and quite a few airlines have changed policies in creative ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Today we report a very rare flight expected to land in Israel tonight – Emirates Airways 330 aircraft will land at Ben Gurion Airport on direct flights from Abu Dhabi.

In the past there were private jet flights in various cases between Israel and Abu Dhabi, usually these flights were low-profile, but this time it is a large-body aircraft of a large company that is considered one of the largest and highest quality airlines in the world when it comes to passenger flights. It is important to note that Israeli aircraft cannot fly over the territory of Abu Dhabi and over the United Arab Emirates in general.

A few weeks ago, Emirates was a pioneer in the field of safe flights, enabling rapid corona testing before takeoff. It was recently reported that the company stopped performing the same tests due to insufficient percentages of the results of the same tests.

Following Emirates, Austria has already begun testing with results within 45 minutes at the airport at prices ranging from around $ 200 per passenger. In Iceland, inbound tourists will be tested completely free and in Israel, the establishment of a rapid corona testing lab is being tested, with the aim of enabling safe flights in the coming weeks.