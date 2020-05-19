Macron’s party loses majority in parliament – world

A new parliamentary group, 9 / o, was formed this morning at the French Assemblée Nationale, where La Republique en Marche (LREM), the party of President Emmanuel Macron, lost the absolute majority he held from the 2017 policies. new group, “Ecology, democracy, solidarity”, is made up of 17 deputies, 7 of whom come from LREM, and declares itself “independent” and “neither with the majority, nor with the opposition”. LREM (288 MEPs) no longer exceeds 289 MEPs by itself (the absolute majority in the classroom).

