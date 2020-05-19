GPS Disruption Protection: Regulus Raised $ 4M – Techtime

Co-founder of Autotalks, Nir Sasson, joined Regulus and was appointed Chief Business Officer. Last month, she signed a cooperation agreement with German Herman. Last year, Tesla was taken off the road demonstrating a jamming attack



Pictured above: Nir Sasson. Prior to founding Autotox, he developed communications chips at Texas Instruments

Regulus Cyber ​​from Haifa has raised $ 4 million under the leadership of Belgian SPDG Ventures, which is focused on transportation investments, with participation from btov Partners and its existing investors. Regulus has developed software that provides vehicle and fleet protection to disruptive attacks designed to disable and deceive GNSS satellite receivers / transmitters.

The company’s Pyramid system is based on deep-learning patent-protected algorithms, developed through several years of jamming attack experiments. The algorithm detects the jamming attempt, blocks it and sends an alert to the Navy and Enforcement Authorities about the intrusion attempt. In the company’s estimation, its solution provides protection against all types of jamming attacks and all frequencies. The software prevents false signals from disrupting the navigation system and allows it to continue transmitting the correct position signals.

At the same time as the capital raising was completed, Regulus recently appointed Nir Sasson as the company’s Chief Business Officer. Sasson came from Autotalks, considered one of the world’s most advanced communications chip companies between the vehicle and the rest of the road infrastructure (V2X). He was a founding member of the company in 2008 and served as CEO for three years. Sasson began his career in an IDF technology unit, and was one of Libit’s employees joining Texas Instruments, which acquired Libit in 1999. Until the founding of Autotox, he held R&D and management positions at TI in the areas of cable modems and communication chips for Ethernet and Wi-Fi networks.

According to the European GNSS Agency, the transport sector, which includes vehicles and road infrastructure, occupies about 50% of all the satellite navigation market in the world. “Today there are 8 billion GNSS transceivers in the world responsible for managing 7% of the global economy,” said former operating director of Daimler Mercedes Corporation and one of the company’s investors, Reiner Shmukla. “Regulus can protect this huge industry.” (Owned by Samsung and considered a leading car systems supplier), it will embed Regulus software on Harman Shield’s cyber protection platform, which it offers to automakers and fleet managers.

Regulus employs veterans of military technology units and graduates of the largest security industries in Israel. It focuses on automotive sensor protection systems for signal-based assaults and signal blocking and tampering. The Pyramid Sensor Cybersecurity technology is used in three different products: the satellite navigation protection system, the car radar protection system and the LiDAR sensor protection system that is present in the vehicle.

In June 2019, she performed an interesting demo: She managed to get off the Tesla Model 3 car by spoofing satellite navigation signals (Spoofing). As part of an experiment in Europe on the new Tesla model, the company made the Navigate on Autopilot navigation system believe that the vehicle reached the intersection even though it was still more than 150 meters from the intersection, resulting in the vehicle abruptly slowing and coming off the road in an attempt to turn at a point where there was no turn.

