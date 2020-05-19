Last minute: Edwin Gyasi to Beşiktaş! Manager explained – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news

Last minute transfer news in Beşiktaş … It was reported that the Black Eagle, who turned to non-testimonials or low cost players due to financial problems due to the Corona virus (coronavirus) epidemic, came to an end in the transfer of Edwin Gyasi.

It has been suggested that Gyasi, who is currently in the form of the CSKA Sofia shirt of the Bulgarian League teams, will go to Beşiktaş after his contract with the team ends on 5 June.

Ghana media reported in the news about the subject, while the statements of a manager from Beşiktaş announced to his readers that this transfer is in the end phase.

The information included in the details of the news is as follows;

“Turkey Super Lig club Besiktas, Ghanaian winger in the summer will add Edwin Gyasi staff. Gyasi, in recent months, had established a strong connection with the eagle.

The talented winger chose to be released this summer despite his impressive performance in Bulgaria.

In a speech about the subject, a club official from Beşiktaş, “We are really interested in Edwin Gyasi and we want to sign the contract with him this summer. He is a very good player and every club wants to have him. Also we have been watching him for a long time and we think he will make great contributions to our club. We will see what will happen this summer.” said.

GYASI WANT KARTAL

On the other hand, Gyasi expressed his desire to join the Turkish champion. On the other hand, some top European clubs are known to be in operation for Gyasi. ”