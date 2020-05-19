Moments that make you give up! One walked over to the police and the other said, “My buddy wanted it.”

In the 6th week of curfew restriction, Sultangazi District Police Department carried out inspections for pedestrians and vehicles at different points in the district. At the police checkpoints set up on the busiest streets of the district, vehicles were stopped and inspected. There were interesting moments in the inspections.

WALKED ON THE POLICE OFFICER

During the inspection at Çanakkale Witnesses Street, where Cebeci Neighborhood and Uğur Mumcu Neighborhood intersect, the police suspect a permit from a vehicle driver they stopped. On the one hand, the police tried to contact the Başakşehir District Governorate, where the driver claimed to have received the permit, on the probability that the document might be counterfeit, and also checked the identity of the driver. Meanwhile, the driver started walking towards a police officer, arguing with the police. Other police officers intervened. Upon learning that the driver received a 2-hour permit from the Başakşehir District Governorate, the passage was allowed.

“I WENT OUT TO TAKE MY BANK’S REQUEST”

During the inspections, a Syrian national who was stopped by the police said, “My buddy is sitting here. My buddy wanted something. I went out to get him.” A stopped motorcycle driver also said that he had just bought the motorcycle and went out to try it. A vehicle driver who was stopped and found not wearing a mask was warned to wear his mask. “I was going to smoke, I took it out,” the driver told the police. The police officer then said that it was forbidden to smoke in the vehicle.