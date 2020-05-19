Road accident in Castions, Alessandro Poiana died

The impact was violent. He died instantly Alessandro Poiana, 43 years old. Well known in the local football world in Friuli Venezia Giulia, he leaves his wife and two children. Poiana was a resident of Tavagnacco and was the victim of a very bad road accident. The accident occurred along a straight stretch of Napoleonic, near the Castions street municipality. Heavy vehicles involved and the Citroen on which Poiana traveled. Buzzard, after the deadly carambola against a heavy vehicle, would have been thrown outside the passenger compartment. He had no escape. On site 118 personnel (arrived by helicopter and two ambulances), law enforcement and firefighters from Udine and Codroipo. Any attempt to save man’s life has proved in vain. The road has long been closed.

He is remembered by all as a determined footballer, with a great sense of position and a good basic technique: he grew up between Ancona, a forge of small talents in Udine, Palmanova and Tavagnacco, matured in the Udinese Spring Lazio by Nesta and Di Vaio, under the guidance of Attilio Tesser), had built up a career over time in the minor categories. The best years with the blue shirt of the Tricesimo (just like that of the Ancona), where he took away the most beautiful satisfactions, then other adventures – including Tarcentina and Pozzuolo -, always with great personality and a smile on his lips. He worked in an automobile dealership, right in Castions, where he found death.