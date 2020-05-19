Covid vaccine: positive first human tests: “Sufficient antibodies”

Covid-19 vaccine, five trials in the race. Ready in the fall?

The US biotech company Modern announced – ahead of schedule – the promising results of the first safety tests on humans of his candidate vaccine, being developed in collaboration with Niaid, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases led by the virologist Anthony Fauci.

The company also illustrated a plan for a large clinical study “in July”, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the product being tested.

The company reported that in eight patients, followed for a month and a half, the low and medium dose vaccine triggered blood levels of specific antibodies similar or higher than those found in cured patients.

The plasma antibody-rich donated by healed patients is tested separately to determine if it is an effective therapy for Covid-19.

In addition, vaccine candidate would have so far proven to be safe and well tolerated, aside from the redness at the injection site for one patient and some systemic symptoms in three patients treated with the highest dose, the company explained.

The provisional data announced today come from a clinical trial aimed at demonstrating the safety of the experimental vaccine and selecting the correct dose.

At the moment, no details have been given about the size or duration of the large study that will start in July, which will be crucial in determining whether the vaccine is safe and effective. “We are very, very happy because the vaccine was generally safe first,” he said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. But to be really “exciting – he added – was the fact of finding antibodies in sufficient quantities” to prevent disease in volunteers. Animal and human data released so far by society have not yet been published.

In collaboration with Adnkronos