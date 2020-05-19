iliad Italia brings TIM and Kena to court for anti-competitive conduct

TIM is Kena Mobile they end up in Court (specifically that of Milan) for a legal action brought by iliad Italy for anti-competitive conduct.

This according to what he reports TIM in a note attached to the press release released last night and relating to the financial results of the first quarter of 2020. The fourth mobile network operator (iliad) required at least € 71.4 million in compensation.

We reproduce in full the text published by TIM:

By summons served in the first quarter of 2020, Iliad Italia S.p.A. he agreed TIM before the Court of Milan for alleged anti-competitive conduct, also adopted through the brand Kena Mobile, allegedly aimed at hindering its entry and consolidation in the mobile phone market in Italy, making claims for compensation for at least 71.4 million euros. TIM will appear in court to fully contest the requests of Iliad Italy

The “anti-competitive conduct” adopted by the two operators have not been disclosed, but the hypotheses can be really different, among these also the many “low cost” offers (or winbacks) reserved exclusively for customers iliad.

It will be interesting to find out to whom the Milan court will agree.

