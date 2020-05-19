in Brazil 13 thousand infections in 24 hours

The new Coronavirus continues to claim victims worldwide by infecting hundreds of thousands of people. The nation most affected at the moment are the United States of America, which in the last 24 hours between 18 and 19 May have registered others 785 victims. It is one of the lowest daily numbers of people who died of Covid-19 disease in US territory. Here the area most affected is that of New York: according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University the US has more a million and a half people infected by SarsCoV-2 with more than 283,000 patients recovered.

In the past few hours, from the White House, Donald Trump he returned to lash out against China and the World Health Organization itself, threatening to freeze funds to the Geneva-based body within a month if the general manager does not immediately adopt major improvements.

The pandemic continues in Brazil

The situation, however, is becoming more serious in Brazil, where they have registered over the past 24 hours 13,000 new cases of contagion. The South American country is today the third nation that records the most infected in the world today. Across Latin America, new coronaviruses have been found positive 20,000 new patients, which brings the total number of sick people to 543378.

The situation is constantly monitored by local and national health authorities, which in the past few days had already expressed their concern about what is happening in the South of the American continent. The situation would be dramatic a St. Paul in Brazil, one of the largest cities in the world, where hospital facilities would be close to collapse: according to Brazilian media reports, the places for ICU admissions could all run out within the next two weeks.

In China, no casualties

The Sars-CoV-2 seems to have almost completely abandoned the China, where the epidemic most likely started. On May 18th, the “Dragon Country” did not register no new deaths. Only three cases are imported from abroad, while there are pandemics in Chinese territory 4,638 dead in total, one of the lowest numbers in the world.

In almost all Chinese cities, the population has returned to normal life, although safety measures to avoid new outbreaks remain very high. Also in the city of Wuhan, which would be the epicenter of the contagion which then spread all over the globe, the situation is coming back under control.



Follow our Facebook page!

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













