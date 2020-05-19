FCA loan, government conditions: employment and factories in Italy

ROME At Palazzo Chigi they define the controversies as populist, they don’t see where the problem is since FCA Italy asked Banca Intesa Sanpaolo for the 6.3 billion euro loan guaranteed by Sace, a company that pays taxes in Italy and produces in Italy and therefore committed to respecting all the conditions of the government decree, including on dividends.

But government sources who worked on the practice make it clear that in the case of FCA Italy the state made itself heard and that not only will it earn at least 150 million interest on the guarantee that will be provided. At the end of a negotiation that took place in recent days involving both the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Development, FCA Italia has accepted supplementary conditions compared to those of the decree: It is committed to maintaining all the investments planned in Italy, has guaranteed employment plans, agreed not to relocate, the summary of Minister Gualtieri.

A successful negotiation, which bound the company to maintain its positions in Italy despite the merger with the French, summarizes a governmental source of Mise that follows the dossier, on the indication of Minister Stefano Patuanelli, who strongly wanted the additional conditions.

At this point the controversies raised by a part of the Democratic Party on the holding’s registered office in the Netherlands seem to be overshadowed, as well as the company’s objectives, which at least in Italy need liquidity to pay wages and reactivate everything, are clarified the supply chain, says the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Andrea Marcucci: The words of the secretary of the metalworkers CISL Marco Bentivogli should help close a controversy detached from the facts. After two months of production freeze, the loan requested from a private bank by FCA serves to guarantee the salary of employees and suppliers of the whole chain. The government has done well to grant the state guarantee provided for by the Liquidity decree. There remains the issue of a homogeneous taxation at European level which must be placed among the absolute priorities for the new Europe.

The secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, remains critical: FCA must clarify what the money will be used for and stressed that the factories in Italy must not be closed. While he considers the question of the FCA’s registered office in Holland laughable, given that since 2014 that CGIL has posed the problem without getting answers.