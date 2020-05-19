Energy: Sale of Edison’s subsidiaries to Neptune Energy – gas and oil

Company
An oil and gas exploration company announces the cancellation of the agreement to sell Neptune’s Italian subsidiaries in Norway and the UK to Neptune. This is against the backdrop of not completing the transaction to acquire the assets from Edison, and the Corona crisis.
According to the report, the parties have decided to cancel the agreement for the sale of the subsidiaries of Edison E&P in the United Kingdom and Norway, to Neptune Energy. An acquisition that was conditional upon the completion of the Edison property acquisition transaction by Energian, which, according to the company, remains committed to the acquisition, and is being exercised as soon as possible.
For the cancellation of the agreement, Neptune will pay the company $ 5 million, in the background of the conditions created by the Corona crisis and the shaking of markets in general, and the oil market in particular. In addition, for the fact that the overall Edison deal was not completed.
These are some of the assets included in the Addison-Energy deal previously reported, which were not defined as core assets in Energy, and were scheduled to be sold to Neptune (Back to Back). Further, Energy reports that negotiations with Edison are ongoing and that the parties are exploring the possibility of excluding properties in Norway (which were scheduled to be sold to Neptune) from the deal.
Energian is committed to completing the acquisition of Edison Properties
Accordingly, Energian will retain UK assets, which include: 25% of the 250 mmboe in Glongorm, the largest gas-condensate discovery in the North Sea in the past decade; And 10% in Isabella’s discovery, which was announced in March 2020. The completion of the Edison deal is expected in the third quarter of 2020. In Energy, the company emphasized that the company is committed to completing the Addison acquisition.
Who is Edison?
Edison, which was controlled by France’s National Electric Company, is run by Bruno to review, and is involved in drilling in the Mediterranean, including the local energy market. The company holds a Roy license, located 150 km off the coast of Ashkelon.
British Energian, active in the Eastern Mediterranean basin, and has projects in Greece and oil and gas exploration licenses in Montmagro, and is traded on the London and Tel Aviv stock exchanges. About three years ago, Energian bought the shark and alligator from a fuel group. The company later issued shares in London at a value of about half a billion dollars. Since the IPO, the stock has doubled in value, and in October 2018, the company’s stock was also listed in Tel Aviv.
