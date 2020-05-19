Mike Pompeo’s dog strolled by the escort: the dems are asking for investigations

The escort agents are not paid with taxpayers’ money to walk the dog, pick up clothes from the dry cleaner or sushi from the restaurant. Details like these, small abuses of power, are enough to damage the reputation of even a central figure in the administration such as that of the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Two Democratic MPs, MP Eliot Engel and Senator Bob Menendez, are calling for open an investigation on the reasons that prompted Donald Trump to fire Steve Linick, Pompeo-led Department inspector. the fourth torpedoed controller in recent weeks. Linick was checking a series of reports from the diplomatic corps about the Secretary of State’s bad habits.

Already last summer, the report of a whistle-blower, that is, of an internal informant covered by anonymity, indicated that Pompeo was using agents as messengers for small commissions. Including that of going to fetch the family dog ​​after a session in a grooming center. Sherman a five year old Golden Retriever. an online celebrity among fans of the Secretary of State. In October 2019, another Democratic MP asked to know why Pompeo was there used the state area to visit Kansas, the state where at some point it seemed he could stand for a seat in the Senate. And finally in January of this year, American newspapers wondered why the head of diplomacy should take his wife on missions to the Middle East. Inspector Linick was rebuilding this unedifying picture. Pompey and his wife ordering the cops: walk Sherman, stop by the store, remember to book the restaurant for tonight. Pompeo has denied everything. But meanwhile he asked Trump to get Linick out of the way. And he was immediately satisfied.