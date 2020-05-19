The stock market has gone down similar to Wall Street contracts, 11% submerged fuel

TA 35 TA 125 Banks-5 technology Biomed Oil and gas Real Estate



12:05 – Isracard And the digital bank, controlled by Amnon Amusement, have signed an agreement to issue credit cards:

And signing additional agreements that will allow its clients to trade on other exchanges around the world. The digital bank is expected to start operating during 2021.

11:35 – Elbit Systems sells Cyberbit control for $ 48 million –

US investment fund Charlesbank Capital will pay $ 48 million to become the controlling shareholder of Elbit’s subsidiary, which trains security teams against network attacks, and will invest another $ 22 million in the company.





11:25 – Opening rises were erased and, like New York’s leading indexes, TAs moved up slightly by as much as 0.3%.

10:50 – Despite the corona, degrees confirm Big’s rating:

Credit rating company Maalot S&P ratified Big Central’s credit rating

Shopping at the ‘il.AA-‘ level on a stable horizon. The ranking is interesting in light of the fact that shopping malls and malls were among the first to be hit by the Corona crisis. Big shares climb 2.2%.

Big’s compound

10:10 – Trading on the stock exchange has risen, against the backdrop of Wall Street last night: the TA 35 climbs 0.7%, as does the TA 125%. TA Banks is up 1.2%, Leumi Jumps 1.7%. Fuel Group falls by more than 10% after completing partial fundraising through stock issuance. Fattal jumps 8% at the top of the leading index.

10:00 – Trading on the stock exchange is delayed and trading will be delayed in the English opening format, due to an expected drop of close to 12% in Delek Group’s share after failing to raise all the amount requested yesterday. The opening of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is due to movement of more than 7% in one or more of the shares in the TA 35 flagship index.



8:15 – The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will open its third trading day of the week following the surge in yesterday’s leading New York indices, in the hopes of finding a vaccine for Corona.

Delek Group completed its capital raising yesterday

And she failed to raise the entire amount she requested – NIS 200 million, which she sought to raise in the issue of the shares she made. The group raised only NIS 137 million, of which NIS 34 million was controlled by foreigners Yitzhak Tshuva. The balance of the funding, NIS 63 million, will be postponed to July.

Application for NIS 88 million class action against InterCure: Dr. Yehuda Shenhav, veteran of the capital market, filed a class action lawsuit yesterday

Against the company and its management. Ivory, which owns 991 shares of the company (out of over 108 million), through its controlled “Ivory Industries” company, alleges that shareholders were harmed by receiving negative excess returns as a result of hiding material information and misconduct made by InterCure.

Tel Aviv trading closed yesterday in green – TAs 35 and TA12s climbed 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, after rising 3% during the day. The benchmark index jumped 2.6%, Fatal shot 13.6% Monday on sharp increases.

Last night on Wall Street

Dow Jones jumped 3.9%, S&P 500 jumped 3.1%, and Nasdaq strengthened 2.4%. Biotech Moderna took off 20% after reporting early trials in the Corona vaccine.