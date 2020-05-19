Last minute, 19 May … President Erdogan calls for homes to read ‘National Anthem’ – News

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a statement after the cabinet meeting, invited everyone to read the National Anthem from the balcony of their home in 19.19 today.

Erdogan, “I congratulate our nation, our youth, May 19 Youth and Sports Day. 101 years ago, on May 19, by stepping on Samsun, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who took the first step, and I rejoice all our soldiers. Today, one of our soldiers was martyred in Kars Kağızman. I extend my condolences to the family of mercy from Allah to our martyrs. Tomorrow (today) at 19.19, all of our stadiums will be illuminated and the independence anthem will be broadcast. We invite our nation to read the independence anthem through the windows of their homes. ”