After the double no comes the yes from Icardi? GdS: “Super capital gain for Inter”

“It is a short step from a possible treasure trove to overwhelmed-pink redundancies. After the non-redemption ofon the part of Bayern Munich, here is the grain Joao Mario, who, except for sensational twists and turns, will not be redeemed by Lokomotiv Moscow “. Thus opens the article in La Gazzetta dello Sport on the failure of Bayern and Lokomotiv Moscow to redeem Perisic and Joao Mario. A momentary double no that creates some apprehension but Inter may be willing to grant discounts to the two clubs to encourage the redemption, at lower figures. A move that would avoid overcrowding in the squad. And it could also be a plausible and similar scenario for Lazaro, who Newcastle can redeem for 24 million euros: “The English club is changing ownership and uncertainty about the technical future puts the deal at risk,” said Rosea.

ICARDI – If uncertainty remains for Perisic, Joao Mario and Lazaro, for Mauro, the easiest situation to read is that linked to Mauro Icardi: “He and the PSG want to continue together and this also makes Inter happy, who will get a super capital gain from the sale of Mauro. But the French club would like to save something on the 70 million expected, perhaps by including a counterpart in the operation. Inter is firm on the agreement reached last summer, but the issue is now in full swing: the option in favor of the PSG expires on 31 May and nobody wants to take the risk of blowing up the transfer. Neither in Milan nor in Paris, “comments Rosea.