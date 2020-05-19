New coronavirus cases in Russia have been under 10 thousand for four consecutive days

In Russia, 9,263 new coronavirus cases were seen in the last day. Less than 10 thousand new cases were detected in the country four days in a row.

The number of new coronavirus cases, which fell below 9 thousand for the first time since May in Russia yesterday, has been announced as 9 thousand 263 today. But even with this increase, the number of new cases in the country is still declining.

Because in Russia, where more than 10 thousand new cases are seen every day during almost the whole of May, the number of new cases is recorded as less than 10 thousand four days in a row.

It was also stated that there were 115 casualties caused by coronavirus in the last day in the country. This means that 2 thousand 837 people have died in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic due to coronavirus.

In addition, it is stated that 40 percent of patients who have new coronavirus in the country have no symptoms.