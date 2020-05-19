Coronavirus, second wave: that’s who risks more – Chronicle









Rome, 19 May 2020 – At the moment nothing suggests that with the end ofa significant recovery of the infection is automatic. However, everything is ready to face a possible oneof the epidemic in June and even more so in a second wave to. The Ministry of Health stressed that work was carried out on three fronts: hospitals, territorial and personal networks. For hospitals, with the allocation of 1 billion and 467 million, a series of interventions will be carried out including the increase in places in(from 5,179 pre Covid to 11,091 with an increase of 5,912 places, + 115%) to which other 2,112 sub intensive care places will be added. For the ‘structural’ increase to over 11 thousand, it will be necessary to wait for autumn (the goal is to be ready for the possible ‘second wave’), but in the meantime 8,400 resuscitation posts will remain operational, between stable and non-stable, now occupied by ‘ only 749 Covid 19 patients, therefore with immediate availability.

In the meantime the emergency interventions will adapt – i first aid and the Goddesses and the supply of ambulances equipped for bio-containment will continue. The interventions on the territory are decisive for phase two, financed with 1.2 billion euros. In particular, action will be taken to strengthen active surveillance of the departments of prevention with strengthening of the staff and territorial isolation structures. 61 million will go to the special welfare continuity units (Usca), 14 to social workers, 31 to isolation structures. 734 million will be allocated to home care, and 9,300 community nurses (8 for every 50,000 inhabitants) will receive 332 million. On the personnel front, the Regions will be able to count on 241 million to make new hires and 190 million for overtime, allowances and productivity bonuses.

But what is the current risk of an increase in infection, with consequent impact on the health network? The first ministry of health report e ISS for monitoring phase 2. Based on the risk classification, in 18 Regions the classification is low (level 2), Of these, 10 Regions (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, the province of Bolzano, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Tuscany) have low and intermediate-low incidence and 8 regions have high or intermediate-high incidence with a complex but controlled situation (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Trento, Val d’Aosta and Veneto). Then there are three regions with moderate classification (level 3): quite understandably the Lombardy and, very surprisingly, Molise and Umbria.









“Molise and Umbria – the ISS then clarified – remain areas with a low incidence of infection where even small fluctuations in numbers can lead to changes in sensitive parameters such as the virus transmissibility index, which is a signal that must be interpreted with caution in regions with a low number of cases. ”