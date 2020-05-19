Because Turkey’s EU condemnation of Greece and Cyprus is sterile

The European Union between words and deeds on Turkey. Giuseppe Gagliano’s comment

In a previous article, Turkey’s increasingly important role in the eastern Mediterranean was mentioned.

Well, on May 15, the European Foreign Ministers issued an official statement of harsh condemnation of the actions taken by Turkey against Greece and especially Cyprus.

First of all, the European Union has underlined that the activities carried out by Turkey up to now in the eastern Mediterranean are to be considered a clear violation of both international law overall, and specifically, of maritime law.

Secondly, the Foreign Ministers stressed that military-type conflict must be absolutely avoided and replaced by a confrontation of a legal nature especially in relation to the difficult issue of the EEZs.

Thirdly, as a logical consequence of this condemnation, the European Union has asked Turkey to stop any hostile activity against Cyprus respecting its sovereignty.

Fourth, an equally harsh condemnation of the numerous incursions made by the Turkish air force into the Greek airspace could not be missing.

In general, all the activities carried out by Turkey are contributing, according to EU ministers, to wearing down diplomatic relations with Cyprus and Greece.

Two days later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy stressed that this sentence is repetitive and absolutely sterile and I do not take Turkish needs into account. The second also stressed that this document is too unbalanced in favor of Greece and Cyprus and therefore does not take Turkish needs into account.

The Turkish response is characterized by an evident ironic allusion since a similar sentence was made just two years ago. From 2018 to today, it does not seem that Turkey has shown a particular concern to respect the constraints of international law (see the Libyan question, moreover).

The European Union does not understand – or pretends not to understand – how the projection of Turkish power unscrupulously uses both military deterrence and actual military action to fulfill its expectations.

In other words, these formal convictions – certainly necessary from a legal and political point of view – if they do not translate into an effective and effective contrast action – are destined to remain a dead letter and to be the object of Turkish irony.

In short, it seems that the European Union has forgotten the teaching of one of the greatest exponents of classical English realism, namely of the philosopher Thomas Hobbes who in Leviathan he said: “In fact the laws of nature (such as justice, equity, modesty, mercy, and, in short, doing to others what we would like to be done to us) in themselves, without the fear of some power that point out, they are contrary to our natural passions that drive us to partiality, pride, revenge and the like. Pacts without the sword are only words and do not have the strength to insure a man at all. Therefore despite the laws of nature (which everyone abides by when he has the will to comply with it and can do so without danger) if a power is not erected or if it is not large enough for our safety, every man wants and can legitimately count on his own strength and his own art to guarantee himself against all other men. […]”.

