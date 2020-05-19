False killer whales were seen for the first time in the Northern Aegean, and giant stingray was seen in Gökçeada

Fishing with a fishing rod 6 km from Gökçeada, Uğur Özdemir sent the images of the 8 whales he saw for the first time to Istanbul University (IU) Faculty of Water Sciences and Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV). Experts have determined that the creatures on the images are false killer whales.

Thereupon, IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Members Assoc. Dr. Ayhan Dede, Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay, Assoc. Dr. Onur Gönülal and Dr. Ayaka Amah Öztürk, the scientific name ‘Pseudorca crassidens’ that false killer whale is seen in the Turkey coast for the first time after 25 years, they wrote scientific papers announced to the world.

IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Member and Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) Vice President Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay told AA correspondent that there are 89 whales and dolphins in the world and only killer whales ate other marine mammals, and false killer whales rarely do so.

Stating that this species was named in the 1800s, Tonay said, “Scientists at that time called this species a” false killer whale “because the skulls were very similar to killer whales.”

Tonay explained that the false killer whales usually live in the deep waters of the temperate and tropical seas, continued as follows:

“The false killer whales have been recorded in the entire Mediterranean for less than 20 in the past 30 years. For the last 25 years in the Aegean Sea and for the first time in the Northern Aegean, false killer whales have been recorded. One of the deepest points in the Aegean is in Gökçeada, Therefore, it is very normal for the species that love deep water to visit this region. A group of the same species was seen in Israel and Lebanon last week. These are exciting records for the biodiversity of the Mediterranean. ”

Such records sailors and underlines that it is extremely important to them transport the fishermen Tonay, “These animals are endangered and completely harmless species. Some in Turkey’s seas, although rare 13 whale and dolphin species can be observed. This type of marine mammal observations, our understanding of the distribution of species and therefore they are very important data sources for conservation efforts. ” made the evaluation.

GIANT VATOZ UNDER NESLI DANGER VISITED IN GOKCEADA

In the Gökçeada district of Çanakkale, divers displayed the "mobula mobular" type of stingray, known to the public as a "evil manta" and resembling a flying bat.

Selim Konya, who dives 5 km away to Kaleköy Port for his sword fish hunting with his team, saw the “devil manta” at a depth of 500 meters and recorded it.

Konya, who is the manager of a diving center on the island, told the AA reporter that Gökçeada is a very important region in terms of sea vitality. Selim Konya, who stated that they were hunting swordfish off Gökçeada in April and May, continued as follows:

“Sometimes we encounter different types of sea creatures in the open sea. We are delighted when we see these species. We encountered a similar species last year. What we saw this year is a species known as the” devil manta “among the people. It was about 2 meters in size. when we see them, we immediately record them. These make us happy. ”

Konya stated that these creatures came to feed the region and that sword fish were there for the same purpose.

Konya, who stated that they learned that the “devil’s manta” was a species with the danger of extinction, said in their researches, “It is nice to be able to come across such a lot in documentaries, but it is nice to come across one by one in this region. we are really lucky about it. ” said.

Selim Konya added that they came across a seal fish a week ago.

“IT IS A TYPE OF MANTA UNDER CONSERVATION”

Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ) Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology, Faculty of Marine Biology, Faculty Member. Dr. Sezginer Tunçer reported that these creatures were cartilaginous fish species under protection.

Stressing that these fishes, whose Latin name is “mobula mobular”, are forbidden and Turkish divers and fishermen are sensitive to this issue. We must keep this vitality at sea under protection. ” used expressions.

Professor Dr. Tunçer stated that due to seasonal conditions, fish migration from south to north is taking place in the region these days. Connecting the appearance of manta off the coast of Gökçeada to the migration, Tunçer said:

“We can say that it is the first time that mantas are seen in the north. Mobula mobular is not a commercial fish species. They are a part of our seas and biological richness. We also exhibit one of them in ÇOMÜ Maritime Museum. We also inform our guests about the protection of these species. A creature fed with plankton. A type of cartilage with no teeth, walking on the surface. The species displayed in Gökçeada is a young species. We estimate that it weighs about 90 kilograms. Adult ones can reach 150 kilograms. “

