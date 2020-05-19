Btp Italia 2020, second day. The spread collapses – Economy

Rome, 19 May 2020 – There is expectation on the market to understand how bookings will continue Btp Italia five years, offered for now by the Treasury at the guaranteed minimum rate of 1.4%, after the first day of placement in the retail sector with around 4 billion euro requested. “BTP Italia has been snapped up,” said the Economy Minister yesterday, Roberto Gualtieri, commenting with satisfaction the first results. “It is a strong signal of interest to savers and it is spread has collapsed“he added interviewed to ‘Fourth Republic’ on Rete 4. Today the BTP-Bund differential has opened in decisive fall: marks 205 points against 215 yesterday when it had already seen a significant drop from 238 points. Investor focus is also on the maxi plan of 500 billion euros presented by France and Germany for theCoronavirus emergency that draws from the EU budget and not from loans.
