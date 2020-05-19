“File at Ikea, why doesn’t anyone mention Mondo Convenienza?” – Free newspaper

Yesterday, Monday 18 May, the reopening, amid uncertainties and some fears. Full house for hairdressers and restaurants, however, either closed or relatively empty. But among those who have registered a large flow of accesses and people wax Ikea: much has been said about it, in many newspapers and as many sites. But yet, Guido Crosetto has something to say. Not on the fact that the Ikea were full, because it was so, but rather on the fact that other places, very Italian, were equally full. Too bad that nobody mentioned it. “Everyone wrote in yesterday’s ranks at Ikea. There is much less trend but the rows were everywhere in Italy, even in front of the stores in Convenience world. Which is a totally Italian, solid and serious company, which makes more than Ikea in our country “, concludes the giant ex Fratelli d’Italia adding the hashtag #perdire.



