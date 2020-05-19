Ronaldo Fenomeno: “The goal for Turkey in 2002 is a reminder of futsal”

Put together Ronaldo Fenomeno and Falcao in a direct instagram: a live chat to make all futsal fans shiver and not only

The best player in the history of futsal and one of the best ever in football: this would be enough to describe the Instagram chat staged between Falcao is Ronaldo Phenomenon. The double magic of Brazilian talent gathered to chat about di futsal, a discipline that the former champion of theInter has embraced since childhood: “I started playing futsal and have always been crazy about it. I started playing in a small team near my house and I was in two others before going to football. I immediately realized that I had the advantage, because I was used to managing the small space and having the ball in my feet, looking for solutions. Within the area, the attacker has very little space to move. Futsal has given me huge advantages in terms of fast thinking, speed, skill and ball control, seeing is believing the goal Turkey in the semifinal of World Cup 2002: that network is a clear sign of how futsal has been a resource for me. Normally I would have had to kick flat and instead I was inspired by 5-a-side football, a technical gesture that I knew very well. I must say that maybe those first years of futsal taught me more than the following years in football … “

And he could not miss a passage on his new adventure as owner of Valladolid is the goal of inserting 5-a-side football as a training tool: “It is a project that has become a priority. I found a very traditional club with very limited infrastructure. We have two training fields, a stadium, but we don’t have a specific training center. The priority for my project is to build the training center, with 12 soccer fields, a gym, two futsal and basketball courts. I strongly believe that a child must begin his training path with futsal and then gradually move to the wide field. I think it’s really essential. “