Ghost of Tsushima, the inFAMOUS karma system is a distant memory – Multiplayer.it

Ghost of Tsushima will not use a karma system like the one seen in the series inFAMOUS, but will manage the morality of the protagonist in a different way: revealed the game’s creative director and art director, Jason Connell.

Also protagonist of our interview on Ghost of Tsushima, Connell explained to IGN’s microphones that initially the team had thought of introducing such a mechanism, only to decide later that the story of Jin Sakai it had to be told differently.

“We have been thinking about a system of morality because we had the karma system in inFAMOUS: Second Son, but then we understood that it was more important for us to tell the story of a person who finds himself having to change, not to transform himself into something completely different, “explained the creative director. “The character doesn’t move from one alignment to another, it would have been confusing: we really wanted the story to reflect his change.”

“The game revolves around this vision, with the character that is born and grows with a certain way of life in mind, surrounded by expectations. Then at a certain point events occur, in this case a war, and everything is put into discussion. Not everyone, however, appreciates the fact that you are going against those rules of life. ”

“There are important moments in the history which highlight Jin’s change more than others, but the reality is that regardless of these events, you can still play the role of samurai and simply decide whether to be quieter or more powerful. We will not ask you to choose between two different styles. ”

“When Jin is a ghost, he can still behave like a samurai because that has always been his nature. His training, the use of the katana, those things are inside him. In the stealth phase, if you want to jump off a roof and fight like a samurai, you can do it, “as shown in the Ghost of Tsushima video from the State of Play.

“We won’t force you to maintain a certain style. Jin at his core is and remains a samurai: the Phantom is simply the legendary warrior in which the character evolves.”