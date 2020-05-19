May 19 shares of celebrities | NTV

Fazıl Say

“I remember Atatürk with love and respect.

Happy May 19 Youth and Sports Day.

Look; This Photo is 101 years old; In 1919, Mustafa Kemal Pasha was then Major General.

He is ready for his brave struggles that will change the fate of this people with his gunmates.

We have a history to be proud of, we have Atatürk.

The war of liberation is epic. Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, by defeating the Imperialist powers with his heart and brilliant mind, gave us the freedom and independence of the Turkish people.

We are grateful.

Note; Dear friends; Today, many of our young artists will have activities, videos and performances where they showcase their talents.

is proud, let’s watch them on social media. On this holiday, which is “gifted to young people”, let us encourage them,

Let’s take care of them with our heart. ”