Bathing season opens late: “It was absurd”



At the height of the heat, nationwide are preparing for the opening of the official bathing season: Although most Israelis did not wait and flood the beaches in Sophie

This past week, but tomorrow (Wednesday) we can all visit the beaches legally and neatly by the end of the October 28 bathing season.

Full regulations for opening beaches

It should be noted that the Ministry of Health regulations for opening beaches last week included

Duty of masking on beaches, but due to the new directive

Released tonight, masks are not needed on the days of the Sarab, at this time until at least Friday.

Waiting for the opening season of Dado Beach in Haifa (Photo: Haifa Municipality spokeswomen)

As stated before the decision to exempt the night masks, the authority had to make sure every hour at the rescue station announcement system, the following message: “Honorable vacation. In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s instructions, you are required to wear a mask at any time while you are at the beach and 2 Meters between a group of vacationers and another. Pleasant pastime. ”

Avi Yaffe, chairman of the National Rescue Organization, and senior lifeguard at the Bat Yam beach, this morning, interviewed the Ynet studio about the exceptional situation on the beaches this year due to the Corona restrictions:

“The fact that they let everyone go to the beach, surf, swim any water or other and we are not there, that seems absurd. Because people are in the water.”

In preparation for the opening of the bathing season in Bat Yam(Photo: Asaf Kamar)

He mentioned: “The bathing season had to open a week before Passover. It’s been two and a half months. It’s absurd that we’re not at sea to respond as it should be. Our luck that everyone was closed in houses. If people came to the beach, it was a catastrophe, and we see “Two weeks they opened the beaches without bathing, people evacuated with ambulances, there are prints. Those who do not know, named such rescuers and others who were undercover, they walked the beaches. It’s the luck of the bathers.”

Avi Yaffe, Chairman of the Rescue Organization(Photo: Asaf Kamar)

Gabi, another lifeguard at Bat Yam Beach, added: “We believe there will be a lot of crowds this year at the beaches because of the Corona’s constraints and trips abroad. We watch full beaches with lots of work. ”

Rishon Lezion’s beaches were preparing for the opening when chairs were deployed two meters away from each other, and beach restaurants would operate using the Take Away method, at least until next week.

The beaches of Tel I will be this week. The Israelis did not wait (Photo: Reuters)

In recent weeks, the municipality has recruited dozens of inspectors for the Corona beach mission. The power will be divided into three teams. The first team will patrol the beach parks and make sure that where the rules of the distance are kept, another team will keep the rules in the promenade area and a third team will walk around the beach itself. In addition, a local authority in Rishon Lezion told Ynet that rescuers were given a clear order to keep the number of people between each flag and flag at sea would not be mass and that even the swimming waves would keep the two meters away.

The south coast of Herzliya this weekend

In Herzliya, all the declared beaches will be adjusted to the rules of remoteness, while at the Acadia North (Elevator Coast) regulated seating will be marked, keeping a distance of 2 m between them. Declared beaches will offer visitors rescue services, beach showers, restrooms, faucets, maintenance services, first aid and municipal inspection services. All service facilities will have alcohol and are cleaned hourly. According to the purple character guidelines, the showers and wardrobes will remain closed. Business along the beaches will be closed in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. The bathing season will also open tomorrow as a series.

In Haifa, where they will open the declared beaches, they said that in recent months, restoration work has been carried out which included: access to toilet cells and wardrobes on the separate beach in Kiryat Haim, construction of new shade sheds on adequate beaches, Carmel and Zamir, renewal and painting of additional shade sheds on all bathing beaches, construction of services Disabled on the Carmel beach, renewal of the toddler pool at Dado Beach and resumption of rescue towers.

In contrast, Emek Hefer Regional Council will not open the bathing season tomorrow. Councilor Dr. Galit Shaul said: “Every summer, hundreds of thousands of civilians from across the country arrive on the shores of the Hefer Valley. Accordingly, the cost of maintaining the beaches reaches millions of shekels a year. This burden may not fall on the local authority, thereby detracting from the services it is required to provide to its residents for the property taxes they pay. The beaches are a national resource – owned by the state – and therefore the response to the maintenance of beaches should be provided by the state, in a comprehensive national perspective. ”

The Kinneret will open 15 beaches and Kinneret City Association parking lots, but in Tiberias only six of the 20 beaches will be opened in urban jurisdiction: the separate beach (currently only the women’s and men’s), Ganesha Beach, Bora Bora Beach, Siren Beach, South Beach Tiberias Beach and Nemesis Beach

In order to comply with the regulations, the Kinneret City Association announced that the number of vehicles in the parking lot will be reduced, in order to increase the distance between the resorts on the beaches, where there will be a large group seating and group distances. When staying overnight at the beaches, there will be “spacious” and tent spreading while maintaining a 5-7m distance between tent and tent. In the restrooms, there will be strict liquid liquid soap and paper wipes. The operational team will use protective gear, gloves and masks. Convenience stores, buffets and vendors will operate according to the Purple Tea for Business.

Kinneret this week





Dugit Beach(Photo: Itzik Levy, Kinneret Authority)

Apart from the Corona and Purple Tea, the opening of the Sea of ​​Galilee bathing season is of course the high level, which is 10 cm from the upper level, and especially the continuous rise in the level in the last two years, which has to deal with the consequences for the comfort and safety of the bathers.

Prior to the outbreak of the epidemic, the Kinneret Township Association began the treatment and removal of vegetation, pruning and water treatment safety, cleaning of all-time organic drift from the lake, moving and removing waterbaths, warning signs, blocking access to water in areas covered Treatment of flood damage and wave damage in eastern winds and more.

The union warns bathers and urges them to obey signage and inspectors, not to enter the water through areas that are controlled as prohibited, not to climb safety railings and not jump into water from wall heads. In some areas, the water is already very deep just a short distance from the shore, so be careful when entering the water, especially with children.