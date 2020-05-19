School competitions, 16,000 extra seats. Extra costs only for the 24 CFU, but nothing is foreseen for career reconstructions

The 16,000 more places for the immissions in the role, included in the Relaunch Decree and 50% destined for the extraordinary secondary competition and 50% for the ordinary competition.

The illustrative report: no additional charges for extraordinary competition

The increase of 8,000 places – reads the explanatory report – does not produce additional charges as regards the recruitment costs expected that the entries in the role of the winners (24,000 + 8,000 = 32,000), within the limits of vacant and available places, will be made pursuant to art. 1, paragraphs 3 and 4 of Legislative Decree no. 126/2019, in as many years (n. 4) as will be necessary in order to ensure compliance with the share of the hiring faculties already allocated to the competition.

The only 24 CFU additional cost for the winners of the extraordinary competition

The increase in places, on the other hand, leads to higher costs due to the effect of the provisions of art. 1, paragraph 13, letter a) where the State is expected to take on the necessary expenses to ensure that all newly hired persons acquire the university training credits referred to in article 5, paragraph 1, letter b) of the legislative decree n. 59 of 2017.

Pursuant to Ministerial Decree 616/2017, this entails an expense of 500 euros per learner.

It can be estimated that, in addition to the maximum possible expenditure, already estimated in RT in the amount of 4 million euro for each of the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, an additional expenditure equal to 4 million euro in the year 2023 must be foreseen. to cover the costs of an additional 8,000 winners.

The hypothesized regulatory intervention therefore generates a higher expenditure of 4 million euros in the year 2023.

Ordinary competition: no additional charges

The increase of 8,000 jobs does not generate greater burdens on public finances.

There are no charges for career reconstruction

At the moment, in the technical report, there are no additional charges that could derive from the reconstruction of career since, for the extraordinary competition, teachers with several years of service could be hired in the role.