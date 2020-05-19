The occupation, siege and sanctions virus in Western Asia

(ASI) In the Name of God. The region of Western Asia over the past eight decades has witnessed numerous events with undeniable consequences on the world and Europe.

However, these are the events of the last twenty years that have left their deepest marks, from the invasion of Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting the Taliban and Al Qaeda up to the occupation of Iraq, from the rise of ISIS to the waves of migration of refugees to the countries of western Asia and Europe together with an increase in instability and the removal of the prospect of peace and prosperity for this region. All these facts are attributable to the wrong policies orchestrated by the United States of America. President Trump admits that US $ 8000 billion spent by the United States in Western Asia has not led to any results. Let’s imagine that if even a tenth of this figure had been spent promoting wellness and progress, there would have been no deaths, devastation and displacements.

The root of all the events in the Region lies in the US policies of the past 70 years, forged by a powerful Zionist lobby in America, which have effectively made the world hostage to it. Unconditional support from the United States to Israel in recent decades has caused many tragedies in Western Asia, which are still ongoing. In line with the American plan called “Pact of the Century” more similar to a “Mirage of the Century”, the Occupation Government of Israel has declared that it will shortly annex certain areas of the West Bank to its territory. Undoubtedly these illegal actions that follow decades of occupation, killings and forced displacements of Palestinians are in clear violation of international laws and pose a threat to the peace and security of Western Asia. The oppressed Palestinian people simultaneously fight the Coronavirus and an unjust occupation, protracted sieges and sanctions.

In the past seventy years Israel has committed acts such as the violation of the ius cogens, the displacement of millions of Palestinians, the creation of settlements in the West Bank, the Judaization of Jerusalem, the spread of lies and the creation of divisions in Western Asia. One cannot fail to mention the terrible situation in Gaza. For more than a decade, the Israeli regime has undermined the security, well-being and livelihoods of the population of Gaza, turning it into the largest open-air prison in the world, the conditions of which are now exacerbated by the coronavirus.

The only government in the world that has attacked all its neighbors and continues to do so is Israel. While this regime has around 400 nuclear warheads and is not a member of any non-proliferation treaty, it is constantly spreading falsehoods against other countries and presenting them as a threat to the world! In addition to providing US $ 3.8 billion a year in aid to Israel, the United States has taken 47 measures against the Palestinians and in favor of Israel in the past two years. While the Palestinian people are experiencing the worst difficulties because of American support for employment, Washington has stopped funding for UNRWA.

Despite the multiple efforts of the Israeli regime to consolidate the invasion of the Palestinian territories and expand its occupation, this usurpation has encountered strong opposition from the nations and governments of the world and this terrorist state will not gain international legitimacy by force or intimidation. As recently announced by the European Union, the annexation of the West Bank has no legitimacy and Italy, together with four other European countries, declared it illegal last year. Furthermore, international justice bodies will be more active in tackling Israeli policies than in the past. Among the most recent cases of this activism we can mention the investigation by Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who declared that there are regional bases for Palestinians to turn to the Hague against Israel for war crimes.

The main solution to the crisis seems to be that of “holding a national referendum in Palestine”, through which Christians, Muslims and Jews of Palestinian origin will choose the type of legal system of government and will enjoy equally equal rights.

What will remain in the memory of nations is how governments deal with the longest crisis in the world. The seventy years of the Palestinian crisis are proof of the international community’s reaction to the longest crisis in a region, with direct and indirect effects in western Asia, Europe and the world.

The world today does not accept that a government thousands of kilometers away decides for another nation and, worse still, contrary to United Nations resolutions, donate the lands of Syria (the occupied Golan Heights) and Palestine, to a regime with a dark history of occupation and invasion.

History teaches an important lesson that the United States and Israel have never learned: money, coercion and hypocrisy will not prevent peoples from reaching their inalienable rights. The night of strength, intimidation and occupation will lead to a bright dawn, and this is the will of God and the teaching of history. A teaching that a Persian proverb recalls: “Or sooner or later, what is sure is that it will happen”. The fate of Palestine will be decided by its people and the virus of occupation and conspiracy against the people of this ancient land will be able to do nothing against it.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy declares it in a note.