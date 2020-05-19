Response resignation from Admiral Cihat Yaycı

‘I HAVE BEEN INFULFUL’

Yaycı, who is the architect of the work named FETÖmetre, and his work on the maritime jurisdiction areas was also the basis of the agreement with Libya. It was also discussed for a while that the Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar was uncomfortable with the publication of Yaycı’s name in the public opinion.

After what happened, it was alleged that the Admiral Yaycı was dismissed from his post due to an investigation about a tender that was not under his responsibility within the Naval Forces Command. It was stated that Yaycı, who resigned, thought he was wronged.

It was written at the YAŞ meeting last year that Yaycı, who was not promoted while he was expected to be an admiral, was on the verge of resignation due to the pressure on him earlier this year.

METINER: WE MET

Former AKP deputy Mehmet Metiner stated that he had met with Yaycı after his resignation in his statement on his social media account. My loyalty to him will continue throughout my life. The real faces of those who set up the caliper with unfounded claims will be revealed to me. ”