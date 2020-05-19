Travel and Coronavirus, the holiday puzzle with friends: allowed or not?

From 3 June it will be possible to travel, going beyond regional and even national borders. But we can also travel with ours friends? The question arises on the eve of this strange pandemic summer, with the Coronavirus to condition our life for a while longer. Yes, because if there are no doubts about family members and cohabitants, there is only one big question mark on friends.



The Dpcm signed by Giuseppe Conte on Sunday 17 May does not say anything specific in this regard and pending clarification from the FAQ of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, one can only speculate. What is certain is that from June 3 it will be possible to move “without any limitation” (and therefore also for tourism) not only between Regions Italian but in all the Member States of the European Union, the countries of the Schengen area and the United Kingdom. But can a group of friends rent a house together? And will he be able to reach the holiday resort together?

BY CAR

To date, the travel by car of several people together who are not living together are allowed, respecting the usual rules of prevention of contagion: from the spacing of at least one meter to the mask. Traveling by car with friends therefore seems allowed. In a normal 4-5-seater car, in addition to the driver, only one passenger is allowed to sit on the right side behind. Not all cars are suitable for the transport of several people: two-seater cars and the smaller models on the market may not satisfy the requests for distancing imposed by the government. All details to keep in mind when thinking about a road trip.

BY MOTORBIKE

No bikes for friends, at least for now. As the minimum distance of one meter is not possible, moving in two on motorcycles, scooters or quads is an exclusive of family members and cohabitants.

ON THE TRAIN

No problem for train travel: in Italy, the distancing is already foreseen when booking seats. There is therefore nothing to prevent a group of friends from taking the same train to their holiday destination. Another chapter concerns the overcoming of national borders: it will therefore be appropriate to inquire in advance about the regulations in force in the countries we intend to cross.

BY PLANE

The same applies to the plane as the trains. At high altitudes, however, there is no mandatory spacing. The only obligation is the use of the mask.

But here we return to the starting point: what is the point of planning travel together without knowing if it will be possible to spend the holidays together?

