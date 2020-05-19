False killer whales spotted for the first time in the North Aegean

Fishing with a fishing rod 6 km from Gökçeada, Uğur Özdemir sent the images of the 8 whales he saw for the first time to Istanbul University (IU) Faculty of Water Sciences and Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV). Experts have determined that the creatures on the images are false killer whales.

Thereupon, IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Members Assoc. Dr. Ayhan Dede, Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay, Assoc. Dr. Onur Gönülal and Dr. Ayaka Amah Öztürk, the scientific name ‘Pseudorca crassidens’ that false killer whale is seen in the Turkey coast for the first time after 25 years, they wrote scientific papers announced to the world.

‘They look very similar to killer balinas’



IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Member and Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) Vice President Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay said that there are 89 whales and dolphins in the world, and only killer whales ate other marine mammals, and false killer whales rarely do so.

Stating that this species was named in the 1800s, Tonay said, “Scientists at that time called this species a” false killer whale “because the skulls were very similar to killer whales.”