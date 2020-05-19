False killer whales spotted for the first time in the North Aegean

Thereupon, IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Members Assoc. Dr. Ayhan Dede, Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay, Assoc. Dr. Onur Gönülal and Dr. Ayaka Amah Öztürk, the scientific name ‘Pseudorca crassidens’ that false killer whale is seen in the Turkey coast for the first time after 25 years, they wrote scientific papers announced to the world.
‘They look very similar to killer balinas’
IU Faculty of Water Sciences Faculty Member and Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) Vice President Assoc. Dr. Arda M. Tonay said that there are 89 whales and dolphins in the world, and only killer whales ate other marine mammals, and false killer whales rarely do so.
Stating that this species was named in the 1800s, Tonay said, “Scientists at that time called this species a” false killer whale “because the skulls were very similar to killer whales.”
Tonay explained that the false killer whales usually live in the deep waters of the temperate and tropical seas, continued as follows:
“The false killer whales have been recorded in the entire Mediterranean for less than 20 in the past 30 years. For the last 25 years in the Aegean Sea and for the first time in the Northern Aegean, false killer whales have been recorded. One of the deepest points in the Aegean is in Gökçeada, Therefore, it is very normal for the species that love deep water to visit this region. A group of the same species was seen in Israel and Lebanon last week. These are exciting records for the biodiversity of the Mediterranean. ”
Such records sailors and underlines that it is extremely important to them transport the fishermen Tonay, “threatened extinction of these animals and are completely harmless species. Some in Turkey’s seas, although rare 13 whale and dolphin species can be observed. This type of marine mammal observations, our understanding of the distribution of species and therefore they are very important data sources for conservation efforts. ” made the evaluation.
