Digital Bank controlled by Amnon Amusement, and Isracard signed an agreement to issue credit cards

The digital bank is taking another step towards its founding: the bank, which is controlled by Prof. Amnon Sheshua, announced that it has signed with credit card company Isracard to cooperate in issuing credit cards to digital bank customers. The credit cards issued to Digital Bank customers will be from MasterCard.

Read more at Calcalist

Joining Isracard is another important step in establishing the digital bank. At the same time, the Bank is currently completing its process of joining as a stock exchange member, as well as signing additional agreements that will allow its clients to trade on other exchanges around the world. Under the scheme, the digital bank is scheduled to start operating in 2021.

At the same time as the plans progressed, the digital bank faced a shock in its control structure: At the beginning of the month, Marius Nacht – one of the bank’s founders, announced that he was leaving the project and that Amusement was purchasing its shares in the bank. In a statement to the Bank of Israel on the subject, it was stated that this was done in light of Nacht’s desire to concentrate on new and significant health and biomedical projects.

Gal Bar-Da’a, CEO of Digital Bank, said: “The road goes a long way, but we are progressing according to plan, step by step: we have the license, our funding is guaranteed, we have recruited the management team, we are developing the technology and we now have Credit card, too. ”

Isracard is the largest credit card company in Israel. The company, which was controlled by Bank Hapoalim, is currently traded on the stock exchange without a controlling interest. Ron Wexler, CEO of Isracard Group, said: “This collaboration positions Isracard as an active partner in the innovative and future banking world.”