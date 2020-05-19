Israel is exploring where flights will resume – new in the world

Representatives from Israel, Austria, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand and Singapore have discussed a plan to open the borders of the countries, where the percentage of morbidity from Korea is low – the news has reported here.

Israel’s deputy director of the Finnish Ministry of Tourism reported that Dr. Ashi Shalmon of the Ministry of Health and Ilan Plus were head of the Foreign Ministry’s Economics Department.

Deputies discussed the restart of the tourism industry, and the plan to open their borders to visitors from overseas – taking steps to prevent Corona patients from crossing into the states.

The Israeli delegates’ work assumption is that the chances of signing an agreement that will allow free flights without the need for isolation between all eight countries – are very low.

However, there may very well be individual agreements between the states and Israel has been in contact with at least two of them in recent weeks to allow mutual flights.

