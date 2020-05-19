the 2.0 anti superbollo arrives

– With the 2020 edition, the medium sedanand the suvhave received small improvements in the interiors and technological equipment (we talk about itis). To these, an unprecedented engine is now added: it is the turbo 2.0 petrol of 250 HP, an intermediate version between the notes of 200 and 280 HP. The 250 hp “two thousand”, combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission only, has rear-wheel drive for the Giulia and all-wheel drive for the Stelvio.

LESS MANAGEMENT COSTS – The 250 hp Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2.0 are available in the solo Quick set upsports-oriented, which includes specific bands, 19 “alloy wheels, sports seats and steering wheel, adaptive speed regulator, automatic braking and lane-keeping system. The list price, from 57,900 euros for the Giulia and 65,200 euros for the Stelvio, is similar to the versions with the more powerful 2.0, but the 250 hp one has lower running costs: it is not subject to the super-stamp, the surcharge for vehicles with power greater than 251 HP.

MORE CARE FOUR-LEAF CLOVER – Together with engine from 250 hp, Alfa Romeo also announced the prices for the 2020 edition of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, sporty versions with the 510 hp 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine: the sedan starts from 90,500 euros, the SUV from 100,500 euros. Prices are 4,000 euros higher than in previous editions.