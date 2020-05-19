100 thousand square meters area seized, high radioactivity rate – Chronicle

An area of ​​100 thousand square meters, on which stands a disused plant, was seized in Vibo Valentia after a high radioactivity rate was found and special waste was found. The measure was issued by the prosecutor of Vibo Camillo Falvo and the prosecutor Filomena Aliberti and carried out by the carabinieri of the Pg Section of the Prosecutor’s Office together with a specialized team of firefighters in the industrial area in Porto Salvo.

The investigation, launched after a report to the Police Headquarters, showed a significant deterioration in the area where the GGR (Compagnia Generale Resine Sud) was located, which at the time was involved in the production, processing and application of synthetic resins and construction of chemical industry plants. . Discarded tires, eternity, ferrous material and numerous eco-bales stored in the sheds were found. A radiometric examination performed by Arpacal technicians from Vibo and Catanzaro also showed a high level of radioactivity.

Investigations now continue to ascertain the extent and nature of the probable contamination, as well as to identify those responsible. Further investigations will be carried out in the next few days. Guardian of the area has been appointed the mayor of Vibo Valentia. The hypotheses of crime under scrutiny by magistrates are those of environmental pollution and illegal dumping.