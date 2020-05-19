- Sarrism, it starts again. And today it’s up to Cristiano Ronaldo Tuttosport
- Juve, CR7 returned to Continassa after two months – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- 9:21 am, Cristiano returns: after two months Juve regains its phenomenon La Gazzetta dello Sport
- Juve, Ronaldo at Continassa: his return is a Corriere dello Sport film
- For Georgina and Ronaldo love games, look at the curtains in the TGCOM family
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://www.tuttosport.com/news/calcio/serie-a/juventus/2020/05/19-69906280/sarrismo_si_riparte_e_oggi_tocca_a_cristiano_ronaldo/