Frontal crash between two cars on highway 28, retired Ormea – La Stampa

An 85-year-old pensioner, Giuseppe Stillavato, from Ormea, died this morning in a road accident on state road 28 del Colle di Nava, in the territory of Bagnasco. Two cars collided head-on, for reasons under investigation. Nothing to do for the elderly, who has passed away.
On the second car he was traveling M. S., 39 years old, from Bagnasco, who was injured and was transported by Garessio’s 118 medical ambulance to the Mondovì hospital. On the spot carabinieri and firemen. The state highway was closed in both directions to allow rescue and safety operations.
