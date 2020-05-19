“The drug developed in China can eliminate the need for vaccination”

There was good news about fighting the epidemic from China, the country where the corona virus (COVID-19) was first seen.

According to the news in Yahoo News, the drug developed within the scope of the study conducted at Beijing University has shortened the recovery period of patients.

However, what distinguishes the drug in question from others used against COVID-19 is that this drug provides short-term immunity to the corona virus in patients.

Speaking to the international news agency AFP on behalf of the team that conducted the research, Sunney Xie announced that the developed drug passed the animal tests.

Xie stated that the therapeutic properties of the drug have been proven in animal tests.

It is stated that the drug, which has not yet passed the manned experiment phase, will be ready for use towards the end of 2020.

China has already started manned experiments in 5 different corona virus vaccination projects.

However, experts state that it may take 12 to 18 months for the corona virus vaccine to be ready.