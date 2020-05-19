Martyr Captain Ferhat Çiftçi is farewell to his country with prayers

Volunteer teams from the Kağızman Gendarmerie Commando Battalion launched an operation yesterday morning on the information that 3 terrorists were sent to Çemçe district of Kars, Kağızman district. A clash broke out between the terrorists that were identified and the security forces. In the conflict, 3 terrorists were neutralized, while Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was injured. Captain Ferhat Çiftçi, who was taken to the hospital with a helicopter dispatched to the region, was martyred, despite all the efforts of the doctors.

THE PROVIDING CEREMONY FOR ŞEHİT ÇİFTÇİ

A ceremony was held for the Martyr Captain Farmer at Kars Harakani Airport. The ceremony was attended by Kars Governor Türker Öksüz, Ardahan Governor Mustafa Masatlı, 14th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Özgür Nohut, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Colonel Hidayet Arıkan, military and civilian. The funeral of martyred Captain Ferhat Çiftçi wrapped in the flag was brought to the ceremony area where the social distance rule was applied with sirens. After Respect, Captain CV’s CV was read. After the prayer read by Kars Mufti Yusuf Eriş, the funeral of Martyr Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was put on the plane on the shoulder of the soldiers. Martyr Captain Ferhat Çiftçi was sent to his hometown Isparta to be sent off on his last journey.