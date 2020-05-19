LAST MINUTE | Işıtan Gün: We met with Acun Ilıcalı!

It was said that Acun Ilıcalı would buy the Fortuna Sittard club, which was chaired by Işıtan Gün for a while. Making an official statement, Işıtan Gün announced that they are meeting with Acun Ilıcalı for the sale of the club.

He included the following statements in the description of the day:

“For the past week, I felt the need to make a statement due to the news of Mr. Acun Ilıcalı’s Fortuna Sittard taking over the club and the questions of our community.

As we all know very closely, Mr. Acer Ilıcalı is one of Turkey’s most important business people and a great football fan. Beyond being an entrepreneur who has achieved international successes in the media and television world, Mr. Ilıcalı example is an investor has earned the right to love and respect each sector in Turkey.

In the framework of our long-standing acquaintance, Mr. As a hot investor, he expressed his interest in Fortuna Sittard and this intention has been welcomed by us for two reasons.

First, Mr. This desire of Ilıcalı has been a source of pride for us as a confirmation of the success of many people who have worked hard for our club since 2016. Secondly and more importantly, Mr. Ilıcalı’s participation in the Fortuna Sittard family has been evaluated as a happy development in order to permanently strengthen the long-term strategic position of our club.