LAST MINUTE | Işıtan Gün: We met with Acun Ilıcalı!

He included the following statements in the description of the day:
“For the past week, I felt the need to make a statement due to the news of Mr. Acun Ilıcalı’s Fortuna Sittard taking over the club and the questions of our community.
As we all know very closely, Mr. Acer Ilıcalı is one of Turkey’s most important business people and a great football fan. Beyond being an entrepreneur who has achieved international successes in the media and television world, Mr. Ilıcalı example is an investor has earned the right to love and respect each sector in Turkey.
In the framework of our long-standing acquaintance, Mr. As a hot investor, he expressed his interest in Fortuna Sittard and this intention has been welcomed by us for two reasons.
First, Mr. This desire of Ilıcalı has been a source of pride for us as a confirmation of the success of many people who have worked hard for our club since 2016. Secondly and more importantly, Mr. Ilıcalı’s participation in the Fortuna Sittard family has been evaluated as a happy development in order to permanently strengthen the long-term strategic position of our club.
Although there is no final agreement between the parties yet, we expect to come together as soon as possible to determine the road map of the upcoming period as soon as the current travel restrictions disappear.
Due to the importance we attach to transparency in communication, I found it appropriate to inform our community and the public first hand. Regarding the developments, I request that the news and comments, other than official statements made by me or by Fortuna Sittard, are not respected. ”
Fortuna Sittard, who fought in the Dutch Eredivisie, was 16th with 26 points before the leagues were canceled.
