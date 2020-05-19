Beşiktaş shared, sent from the club! Bursasporlu Yiğit Şengil …

Yiğit Şengil, a 16-year-old footballer who played in the infrastructure of the green-whites, was sent from Bursaspor after he made a share about Beşiktaş.

Bursaspor’s career ended as of the last night of the young player, who expressed his desire to play in the black-and-white team by saying “We have a dream” on a photo with the Beşiktaş logo in his sharing.

In the statement made by the green-white club, the statement said, “It is understood that Yiğit Şengil, who is wearing our infrastructure, does not feel a sense of belonging to our club.

On the other hand, after this event, the heated discussions of Bursasporlu and Beşiktaş fans did not go unnoticed.

