Carlo Maria Capristo, the chief prosecutor of Taranto arrested. The charges: attempted bribery, fraud and forgery. ‘Pressure to address investigations by Trani prosecutors’

It is aifrom this morning, chief prosecutor ofinvolved in an investigation file opened by colleagues from, competent on the crimes committed by magistrates serving in. The affair for which he ended up under investigation, however, concerns pressures thatwould have exercised on a magistrate ofshortly after his transfer to. The investigation file would have been opened by the sameand then transferred to

A story whose details are not known at the moment, but could be related to investigations that involved his former colleagues Michele Nardi is Antonio Savasta. For Capristo it is a new one tile judicial after the accusation of abuse of office brought by the magistrates of Messina in the investigation on “Syracuse system“, An alleged organization that according to the prosecution was able to drive the decisions of the State Council, but also to adjust the requests coming from magistrates is politicians. Even the Sicilian facts involving the chief of the Taranto investigators, concern the period in which Capristo was procurator of Trani.

This is the famous sidetrack on the Eni investigation: in chief town tranese in fact, one of the anonymous complaints prepared by the Sicilian lawyer had arrived Piero Amara to set up a sort of misdirection of Eni’s investigations for bribes paid by the oil giant in Nigeria. For the Messina judges, Capristo would have sent the anonymous complaint not to colleagues of Milan, competent on that matter, but in Syracuse where the then public prosecutor Giancarlo Longo, who negotiated a conviction for corruption and criminal association, on input from Giuseppe Amara, brother of Piero and external lawyer of theEni, had set up an investigation without any foundation with the sole purpose of hampering the Milanese investigation in which Eni’s CEO is also involved Claudio Descalzi.

