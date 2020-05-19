Gold is at the peak of 8 years! The world’s largest gold mine is opening …



Platinum and palladium on exit

Weinberg of Commerzbank says that according to the World Platinum Investment Council estimates, there will be a moderate supply surplus in the plateau. Stating that this is not a big disappointment, Weinberg comments, “Both palladium and platinum prices are rising.” Palladium rose above 7 percent yesterday to $ 2,050, seeing the peak of three weeks. Platinum rose nearly 6 percent to $ 872. Silver also went up to $ 17.99, an increase of over 4 percent.