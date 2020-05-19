Vaccine Studies: Clinical Tests in the USA Positive

* Image: Pixabay.

Moderna, a biotechnology firm based in the United States (USA), has announced positive results from the early clinical tests of the new type of coronavirus vaccine.

In studies conducted, it was determined that eight patients who received the vaccine had antibodies in the amounts seen in patients who had the infection causing Covid-19 disease and recovered.

Antibodies formed in 8 patients

Moderna, one of the companies that competed in time to develop vaccines against the new type of coronavirus, received approval from the US Department of Health last week to speed up the review process required by legal obligations.

In testing studies conducted by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), eight patients who received the vaccine showed that the amount of antibodies produced in the blood samples of those who had the current infection and recovered.

Moderna followers, who said that a total of 45 patients were vaccinated in three different doses, explained that there was a dose-related increase in the body’s immune level to the virus.

Goal: Maximum number of vaccine doses

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that they are investing to produce the maximum number of vaccine doses. The company signed agreements with the Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group and the U.S. government.

In the statement made by Moderna, it was also stated that the vaccine is generally safe and the side effects are tolerable according to the results of the first trial.

A rash occurred in one subject

It was announced that only one of the participants who took part in the first tests had a rash that appears as a “third degree” side effect in the area where the drug was injected.

The company reported that there were no other side effects.

The stock market value of the company increased

Moderna, which gained 25 percent in the stock market after the success of the early trial on a small group of subjects, plans to conduct a more extensive trial of the vaccine at the end of July.

How is a vaccine created? Vaccines insert the virus and bacteria in an amount that will not harm the person, targeting the immune system. The body’s defense mechanism recognizes them and learns how to fight new viruses or bacteria. Then the body knows what to do even if it is really exposed to the virus / bacteria.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is made using weak viruses that do not cause a fully developed infection.

The seasonal flu vaccine takes the main flu arms and disables them completely.

Studies on a new coronavirus vaccine use newer and less tested approaches called “plug and play” vaccines.

Researchers at Oxford have inserted small portions of their genetic code into a harmless virus that infects chimpanzees. They hoped that they had developed a safe virus that looked like a coronavirus to produce an immune response.

Other groups use raw genetic code fragments (approach-dependent DNA or RNA) that, when injected into the body, must begin to produce viral protein pieces that the immune system can learn to fight back.

* Source: BBC News. Translation: bianet.

