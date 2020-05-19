Details of the curfew that will last throughout the feast

Turkey April 23 to May 1 through May 19 and then again at home because of the corona virus to a feast.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who came across the cameras after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, announced that on May 23-24-25-26, curfews will be applied in 81 provinces.

IT WILL TAKE 96 HOURS

The circular regarding the 96-hour curfew decision taken within the scope of combating the Corona virus epidemic is expected to be sent to the governorships of 81 provinces tomorrow by the Ministry of Interior.

Saturday, May 23, corresponding to the day of Arafa, corresponding to the last day of the feast Tuesday, May 26th Unlike the previous night curfew restrictions will continue until midnight to be applied in Turkey’s 81 cities.

NEW TIME ZONE FOR OVER 65 AND OVER

On the first day of the holiday, which coincides with Sunday, May 24, citizens of 65 years old and above will continue to go out on the streets. The time period of the curfew for citizens aged 65 and over, which is applied between 12.00-18.00 on Sundays, was changed due to the feast. It was announced by President Erdoğan yesterday evening that the new time zone was 14.00-20.00.

TRAVEL RESTRICTION CONTINUES

The intercity travel restriction, which is valid for 15 cities (Ankara, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak), has been extended for 15 days. was included.

WHAT SHOPS WILL BE OPEN?

Groceries, markets, butchers and sweet shops are expected to open at certain times (10.00-16.00) in the last two days, as in the restriction between 16-17-18-19 May.