Coronavirus, vaccine breakthrough: promising antibody discovered

ROME – A Swiss-American team has discovered a antibody “promising” against the new Coronavirus. According to what reported by the scientific journal Nature this would be a discovery relating to research on the epidemic of SARS of the 2003. This “human monoclonal antibody” was selected from the blood of a patient suffering from the SARS virus, “cousin” of the current SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of the pandemic that brought the world to its knees.

Here is the antibody that gives hope

This neutralizing antibody, according to what is read in Nature, “supports the promise of being an effective antidote to limit the COVID-19 pandemic”. The work team, mainly composed of researchers from Swiss biotechnology Humabs Biomed (branch of American Vir Biotechnology) andUniversity American of Washington to Seattle (west), managed to select a monoclonal antibody that exhibits “extensive neutralizing activity against multiple sarbecoviruses including SARS-CoV-2”. Sarbecoviruses constitute a category of Coronaviruses that include SARS-CoV-2 from the current pandemic and the virus responsible for the SARS epidemic between 2002 and 2004. The baptized human monoclonal antibody “S309” has been selected between others 25 antibodies collected in 2004 and then in 2013 in the blood of the same patient who suffered from SARS.

Neutralizing power improved with two other antibodies

The team assisted for part of the work by the Structural Virology Unit (Institut Pasteur / CNRS) also found that a cocktail that combined S309 with two other antibodies, had an “improved neutralizing power” compared to using only the S309. According to the researchers, this combined use could “mitigate the risk” of the emergence of viral resistance against this type of treatment.