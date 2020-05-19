Budget-friendly Huawei Y8p went on sale quietly, here is the price! | the Teknolojiok

Budget-friendly Huawei Y8p went on sale quietly, here is the price!

The biggest in chinaThe manufacturer, Huawei, continues to expand its model range. The Chinese manufacturer recently launched the Huawei Y8p, quietly, the other day.

Huawei Y8p properties A model that appeals to the middle segment. It supports the phone system, which takes its power from Huawei’s own production Kirin 710F chipset, with 4GB of RAM. The phone, which has 128GB of internal storage, also supports NM card. Huawei For those who wish, a second option with 6GB of RAM is also on sale.

On the phone that comes with a drop notch line 1080p + The resolution has a 6.3 inch OLED screen. With a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 90 percent Huawei Y8P The model also has an under-screen fingerprint reader.

48MPThe module, which is led by the main camera, has an 8MP ultra wide and a 2MP depth camera. Phone selfie camera is 16MP.

4000 mAhPowered by an above average battery Huawei Y8P, It also has 10W fast charging support.

When she first got out of the box EMUI 10.1 supported Android 10 The price of the phone that works with is also very attractive. Huawei Y8P price for 245 euroA label of. Moreover, the price includes the Huawei Band 4 Pro. It is not yet clear when the model that will be sold in Belarus in the first place will be available in other countries.